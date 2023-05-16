US special counsel slams FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion

US special counsel slams FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion

IndiaTimes

Published

Special Counsel John Durham, an independent US prosecutor, has criticised the FBI for launching a flawed investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Durham also accused the FBI and the Justice Department of double standards in investigating rivals Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Trump responded positively to the report, claiming that the American public had been “scammed”.

Full Article