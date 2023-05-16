Disney, Ex-CEO Bob Chapek, CFO Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Streaming Losses

To paraphrase Neil Young, Bob Chapek is gone from Disney but not forgotten. A shareholder is suing the former CEO along with former executive Kareem Daniel, current CFO Christine McCarthy and the company itself alleging violations of securities law for misleading statements about Disney+ and the…



#neilyoung #bobchapek #disney #kareemdaniel #cfo #christinemccarthy #centraldistrict #waltdisney #local272 #bobiger