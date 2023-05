WWE Raw advertised Cody Rhodes responding to Brock Lesnar ahead of their showdown at WWE Night of Champions. Raw also advertised Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, a live appearance by Becky Lynch and a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship. Sami…



#wweraw #codyrhodes #brocklesnar #wwenightofchampions #shinsukenakamura #miz #beckylynch #battleroyal #romanreigns #judgmentday