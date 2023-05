A gunman "roamed" Farmington, New Mexico, with guns including an "AR-style rifle" and "randomly" fired at people in a shooting Monday that left three people dead and six others injured, including two law enforcement officers, police said. The latest: Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a…



