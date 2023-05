Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who launched and then gave up a proxy fight earlier this year at Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), has recently added to his stake in the company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. Peltz-owned Trian Fund Management has purchased roughly 500,000 more shares since the end…



#nelsonpeltz #waltdisneyco #trianfundmanagement #disney #trianpartners #billionairepeltz #waltdisney #bobiger #urvidugar #bengaluru