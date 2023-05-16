BBC and Evening Standard win right to identify man in ‘dirty money’ trial

Update 16 May 2023: The Court of Appeal has backed a ruling that the BBC and Evening Standard should be allowed to name a man allegedly linked to a money laundering case. The news outlets have as a result named businessman and Conservative Party donor Javad Marandi as a “person of importance” in…



#courtofappeal #eveningstandard #conservativeparty #javadmarandi #original #martinbentham #twohighcourt #nationalcrimeagency #azerbaijan #guardian