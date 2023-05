Bellsprout, the flower Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Bellsprout can be shiny in Pokémon Go! The Bellsprout family’s shiny can be hard to notice if you’re not looking closely, so you’ll want to make sure to look for the sparkles around and above it when you find…



#pokémon #kanto #pokémongo #niantic #safarizones #legendaryraids #polygon