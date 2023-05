Elon Musk. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Elon Musk knows how to have a good time. He was seen bouncing around on a dance floor in Mexico, waving his arms in the air to the music. The moves hark back to the ones he busted out on a stage in Shanghai in 2020. Elon Musk knows how to have a…



#elonmusk #gettyimageselonmusk #mexico #shanghai #cabosanlucas #teslasynopsis #twitter #emmanuelmacron #tesla