The Department of Justice on Monday finally released the long-awaited final report from special counsel John Durham, who, almost four years ago, was tapped to review the FBI’s decision to open a counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential 2016 campaign. For much of that…



#departmentofjustice #johndurham #fbi #donaldtrump #trump #durhamreport #robertmueller #departmentofjustices #durham #twitter