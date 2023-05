China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter and intensifying pressure on policymakers to shore up a wobbly post-COVID recovery. Tuesday's batch of data, which also showed a further decline…



#nbs #shanghai #brucepang #joneslanglasalle #nomura #zhouhao #chineseyuan #western #ukrainewar #zhiweizhang