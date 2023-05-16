Vodafone Falls On “Lacklustre” FY Results, Leads FTSE 100 Lower As Restructuring Plans Announced
Published
Telecoms giant Vodafone Group was the leading FTSE 100 faller on Tuesday as it announced full-year trading numbers and restructuring plans. At 84p per share Vodafone shares were trading 6.7% lower. Revenues at the business edged 0.3% higher in the 12 months to March, to €45.7bn. Organic service…
#vodafonegroup #ftse #vodafone #centraleuropean #africa #vodafonebusiness #margheritadellavalle #mattbritzman #hargreaveslansdown #markcrouch