Vodafone Falls On “Lacklustre” FY Results, Leads FTSE 100 Lower As Restructuring Plans Announced

Telecoms giant Vodafone Group was the leading FTSE 100 faller on Tuesday as it announced full-year trading numbers and restructuring plans. At 84p per share Vodafone shares were trading 6.7% lower. Revenues at the business edged 0.3% higher in the 12 months to March, to €45.7bn. Organic service…



