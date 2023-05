Vodafone said Tuesday it would cut 11,000 jobs over three years, as the telecom company unveiled a turnaround plan to revive its fortunes following years of poor performance. The job cuts would affect the firm’s UK headquarters and operations in other countries, Vodafone (VOD) added in a…



#vodafone #vod #margheritadellavalle #mannesmann #unitedkingdom #spain #africa #dellavalle #vodafonebusiness