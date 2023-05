New York Mayor Eric Adams, the highest profile Black mayor in the country, has gotten so crossways with the White House that he was dropped from Biden's 2024 campaign advisory board before it was announced last week. Why it matters: The rebuke reflects a new low in relations between President…



#ericadams #southwest #democrat #adams #newyorkcity #republicans #orangecounty #ny #juliechávezrodríguez #democraticparty