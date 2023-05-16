Striking Hollywood Writers Vow Not to Picket 2023 Tony Awards, Opening Door to Some Kind of Show
Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Awards telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle on TV. Related How the Hollywood Writers’ Strike Will (or Won’t) Affect…
