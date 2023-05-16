Weather intelligence company aims to revolutionize forecasting with a constellation of radar satellites

Boston-based Tomorrow.io began as a software company that offered hyper-precise, street-level weather forecasting. Now it has set its sights on space. The company recently launched Tomorrow-R1, what it claims is the world's first commercially built weather-radar satellite, via SpaceX's Falcon 9…



