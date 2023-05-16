13 Cannes Film Festival 2023 Premieres We’ve Got Our Eyes On

The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off on Tuesday, beginning an eleven-day parade of top-shelf Hollywood films, international prestige cinema, and (one hopes) some surprising oddities. What will be the buzziest films, perhaps destined for awards glory? Richard Lawson and Rebecca Ford talk it out…



