Bitski will allow Ledger users to import their wallet credentials into Bitski utilizing their self-custodied keys. From there, Ledger users can connect their Bitski wallets to decentralized applications (dapps) and securely transfer funds in and out of their Ledger wallet. Bitski will also…



#ledger #bitski #ethereum #polygon #donniedinch #bitskiwallet #ianrogers #coinbase #samsung #metamask