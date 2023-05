A defendant hid his face behind a newspaper reporting on his trial at the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, Germany, on Tuesday. The trial brought to light the extraordinary story of how members of a notorious crime family broke into one of the most secure museums in Germany. It was a cold,…



#higherregionalcourt #dresden #greenvault #berlin #rabiehremo #wissamremmo #bashirremmo #augustusbridge #jawsoflife #audi