Mr. ChatGPT goes to Washington: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before Congress on AI risks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urged lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence during a Senate panel hearing Tuesday, describing the technology’s current boom as a potential “printing press moment” but one that required safeguards. “We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical…



#openai #samaltman #altman #senatejudiciary #richardblumenthal #ukraine #vladimirputin #christinamontgomery #ibm #garymarcus