Prince Harry told police cannot be put "in harm's way" for money
Published
Prince Harry's campaign to pay to have his police protection reinstated is "wrong" because it would put officers "in harm's way," a police court filing argues. The Duke of Sussex has sued the U.K. Home Office twice as part of his campaign to get back his armed Metropolitan Police bodyguards during…
