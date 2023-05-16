Princess Kate Visits a Sports Charity to Promote Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week is taking place in the UK, and to observe the occasion, Princess Kate met with teenagers in Bath, England to talk about the challenges that young people face today. Wearing a blazer by LK Bennett in a bright yellow—the color adopted by some mental health awareness…



#bathengland #lkbennett #damekellyholmestrust #zaramcdermott #kellyholmes #olympian #summergames #athens #stkatherinesschool #bristol