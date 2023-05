Who owns the term Taco Tuesday? It may come down to a determination from the US Patent and Trademark Office. DON'T MISS: Taco Bell Has a New Value Offer That after Taco Bell filed a petition with the federal agency to “liberate” the term Taco Tuesday, even though another smaller Mexican food rival…



#taco #tacobell #mexican #tacojohns #newjersey #gregorys #gardenstate #billiejomaara #maara #uspatentand