Janet Yellen is 'bluffing' about the government running out of money by early June, economist Danielle DiMartino Booth says
Published
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Danielle DiMartino Booth said Janet Yellen is 'bluffing' about the date by which the US government could run out of money. "The X-date is not in…
#treasury #janetyellen #washingtondc #danielle #dimartinobooth #xdate #dallasfed #danielledimartino #quillintelligence #twitter