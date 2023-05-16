Ottawa taps former MTA executive as new president and CEO of Via Rail

Ottawa has appointed Mario Péloquin as the new president and CEO of Via Rail Canada Inc., effective June 12. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Péloquin will serve a five-year term at the helm of the Crown corporation. Péloquin replaces Martin R. Landry, who stepped into the role last May when…



