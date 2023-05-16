‘Queen Charlotte’ Prepares For Coronation Among Netflix’s Most Popular Series Of All Time

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story kept its crown for the week of May 8 to May 14, coming it at No. 1 among the streamer’s English-language TV series with another 158.68M hours viewed. Since it debuted on May 4, Queen Charlotte has now amassed 307M hours viewed and is quickly making its way to…



#queencharlotte #netflix #bridgerton #season2 #fireflylane #sweettooth #diplomat #sambatvs #deadline #amancalledottocroods