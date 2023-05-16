U.S. charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged efforts to steal technology to benefit China, Russia and Iran including a former Apple Inc engineer accused of targeting the company's technology on autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to…
