IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024

Most taxpayers are interested in filing their taxes directly to the IRS for free, a new report says, and that option will be tested next year. The IRS has spent the past nine months studying whether U.S. taxpayers want to see a free, e-filing system run by the government — and is now preparing to…



#dannywerfel #treasury #laurelblatchford #werfel #democrats #blatchford #amandarenteria #ussenate #intuit #turbotax