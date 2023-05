In light of its new “Ledger Recovery” feature receiving backlash, crypto wallet maker Ledger XRP is pushing back criticism for its new feature. Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier spoke today about the new recovery feature during a Twitter space session, defending it. “You’re saying this is not what…



#ledgerxrp #pascalgauthier #twitter #ledgerrecovery #ledgers #coinguides #ledger #ledgerrecover #coincover #albeit