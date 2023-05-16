Biden, congressional leaders meet anew on debt limit as White House reevaluates foreign trip

By LISA MASCARO, FATIMA HUSSEIN and SEUNG MIN KIM (Associated Press) WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is considering cutting short his upcoming foreign trip because of the looming debt ceiling crisis, adding urgency to the talks that resumed Tuesday at the White House with House Speaker Kevin…



#fatimahussein #seungminkim #kevinmccarthy #ovaloffice #kamalaharris #chuckschumer #hakeemjeffries #mitchmcconnell #treasurydepartment #johnkirby