Greg Gutfeld Says if Democrats Really Believe Trump Is ‘Worse Than Hitler,’ They Have a Moral Duty to Rig Elections: ‘You Should Cheat’
Published
Greg Gutfeld went mega-meta on “The Five” this week, saying Democrats would have “a moral duty” to cheat in elections if they truly believe that Donald Trump is as evil as they make him out to be. And as is often the case with Gutfeld’s labyrinthian sense of humor, he was making the point to make…
#greggutfeld #democrats #donaldtrump #gutfeld #trump #johndurham #fbi #hillaryclinton #chamberofcommerce