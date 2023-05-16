What's next for the Microsoft-Activision deal after receiving EU approval?

The European Commission has approved Microsoft Corp.’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, publisher of the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft video game franchises, less than a month after UK regulators blocked the same deal. The Commission’s May 15 ruling is contingent on Microsoft…



