Taco Bell is fighting to cancel a rival's trademark on the phrase 'Taco Tuesday,' saying nobody should have 'exclusive rights'
Published
Taco Bell is challenging trademarks for "Taco Tuesday" held by restaurant chain Taco John's. Taco Bell Taco Bell is challenging trademarks on the phrase "Taco Tuesday" in a PR blitz. Regional chain Taco John's holds trademarks on the phrase in almost every state. It's the lastest battle over "Taco…
#tacobell #taco #tacojohn #regional #lebronjames #reddit #ama #midwest #nationrestaurantnews #newjersey