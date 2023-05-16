There's 'still a lot to do' on a debt ceiling agreement with economic catastrophe as soon as 2 weeks away , Kevin McCarthy says

U.S. President Joe Biden (3rd L) and Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) host Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer for a meeting about raising the debt limit in the Oval Office at the White House on May 16, 2023…



