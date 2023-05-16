DeSantis pledges he would 'clean house' at the FBI as president in response to Durham report

DeSantis pledges he would 'clean house' at the FBI as president in response to Durham report

Upworthy

Published

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on May 15 finding there was no basis for the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is presently expected to launch a White House bid, said he'd fire people at the FBI in response. Manuel Balce…

#johndurham #fbi #trump #florida #rondesantis #manuelbalceceneta #alexbrandon #fileapphotospecial #trumprussia #desantis

Full Article