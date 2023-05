The USDA is considering banning all flavored milk, including chocolate, in school cafeterias Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images The USDA is seeking to curb salt and sugar intake for school lunches across the US. Flavored milk, like chocolate milk, could be limited to…



#usda #chocolate #katiewilson #dietaryguidelines #ericalaurenkenney #journal #nutrients