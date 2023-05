Nevada and pharmacy chain CVS have reached a nearly $152 million settlement to be paid over the next decade to end a lawsuit over opioid claims, state Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday. “CVS negotiated in good faith,” Ford said at a news conference in Carson City. “Their work with the…



#nevada #cvs #aaronford #ford #carsoncity #tevapharmaceuticals #johnsadler #karapage #legislature #nicolecannizzaro