City investigating Hollywood restaurants for allegedly keeping service fees, stiffing workers

Earl Witron, a former server at the Terrace restaurant at the Thompson Hollywood, is one of several former employees who complained about fees at the hotel’s hospitality group. When Earl Witron landed a job as a server in the summer of 2021 at the Thompson, a new World of Hyatt luxury hotel, he…



#earlwitron #terrace #thompsonhollywood #thompson #worldofhyatt #hollywood #hollywoodhills #witron #beverlyhilton #tommie