Rudy Giuliani was helping Noelle Dunphy in a brutal legal fight with her 'abusive' ex when he abused her himself: court docs

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Noelle Dunphy says she agreed to work for Giuliani when he promised a $1 million salary and free legal help. At the time, Dunphy was embroiled in a messy court battle with a wealthy, "abusive" ex, court papers state. Instead of…



#newyorkcity #rudygiuliani #eduardomunoz #noelledunphy #donaldtrump #scotch #viagra #asmsdunphy #manhattan #dunphy