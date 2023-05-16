Dow Jones Breaks Support As President Biden Makes This Debt-Ceiling Move; Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Coming This Year

Dow Jones futures rose slightly after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Tesla (TSLA) is holding its annual shareholder meeting, but not offering a lot of big news. The stock market rally retreated Tuesday as debt-ceiling fears added to selling pressure into the close. The…



#advancedmicrodevices #amd #nvda #msft #amazoncom #google #kevinmccarthy #ftc #amgn #horizontherapeutics