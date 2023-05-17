Martha Stewart Reacts to Critics of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: ‘I’ve Had Absolutely No Plastic Surgery Whatsoever’
Published
Martha Stewart had just two months to get ready for her already iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She upped her Pilates to three times a week, watched what she ate and stopped drinking alcohol. “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan,” Stewart, who is…
#marthastewart #richardavedon #gayleking #congratulations #dominicanrepublic #playboy #tinderorhinge #goldenbachelor #dancingwithstars #badmoms