Martha Stewart Reacts to Critics of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: ‘I’ve Had Absolutely No Plastic Surgery Whatsoever’

Martha Stewart had just two months to get ready for her already iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She upped her Pilates to three times a week, watched what she ate and stopped drinking alcohol. “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan,” Stewart, who is…



#marthastewart #richardavedon #gayleking #congratulations #dominicanrepublic #playboy #tinderorhinge #goldenbachelor #dancingwithstars #badmoms