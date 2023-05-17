‘King James’ Off Broadway Review: Why LeBron James Inspires Adult-Male Infantilism

There is an absorbing drama to be written with all the material that happens offstage between the four acts of “King James,” a new two-hour play written by Rajiv Joseph. Here, King James is LeBron James, and he brings two basketball fans living in Cleveland, Ohio, together when Shawn (Glenn Davis)…



#kingjames #rajivjoseph #lebronjames #cleveland #ohio #glenndavis #cavaliers #chrisperfetti #newyorkcity #mtc