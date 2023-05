GOP Presidential Candidates React To Durham Report: 'Shut Down The FBI' Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer and Ivan Pentchoukov via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Two Republican presidential candidates have responded to news that special counsel John Durham’s report further discredits the FBI’s…



#fbi #ivanpentchoukov #epochtimes #johndurham #trump #vivekramaswamy #clive #iowa #australian #jedgarhoover