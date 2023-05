Elon Musk teases two new EVs, says Tesla is already building one Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased two new electric vehicles Tuesday at the automaker’s 2023 annual shareholder’s meeting. The billionaire executive even claimed that Tesla is already in the process of building a new product. “I just want to…



#elonmusk #tesla #investorday #elons #mexico #model2 #cto #jbstraubel