Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended tweets from Monday in which he claimed billionaire philanthropist George Soros “wanted to erode the very fabric of civilization,” claiming in an interview with CNBC that his opinion doesn’t make him antisemitic—calling himself “a pro-semite, if anything,”…



#tesla #elonmusk #georgesoros #davidfaber #marvel #sorosfundmanagement #secfiling #donaldtrump #antidefamationleague #teddeutch