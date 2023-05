Ken Rosato, a news anchor for WABC’s “Eyewitness News This Morning” in New York, has been fired for a comment he made about his co-host. Page Six reported the news of Rosato’s dismissal, citing sources who told the outlet he called co-anchor Shirleen Allicot a c— in a comment that did not air but…



