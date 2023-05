By Ted Anthony | Associated Press NEW YORK — At the end of “The Searchers,” one of John Wayne’s most renowned Westerns, a kidnapped girl has been rescued and a family reunited. As the closing music swells, Wayne’s character looks around at his kin — people who have other people to lean on — and…



#tedanthony #searchers #johnwaynes #westerns #westtexas #ussurgeon #vivekmurthy #alexisdetocqueville #democracyinamerica #oldworld