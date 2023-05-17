Trump's pick Daniel Cameron to face Kentucky Gov. Beshear in November

ViewDaniel Cameron won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor on Tuesday, becoming the first major-party Black nominee for governor in the state's history and setting up a November showdown with Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear.
Cameron, the state's attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump,...
