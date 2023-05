Josh Hutcherson Doesnâ€™t Know What He Signed Up for in â€˜Five Nights at Freddyâ€™sâ€™ Teaser

Josh Hutcherson is in over his head in the first teaser for Blumhouse’s movie adaptation of horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s. The film follows the same storyline as the game, originally created Scott Cawthon, which sees a troubled security guard (Hutcherson) begin working at Freddy…



#joshhutcherson #blumhouse #fivenights #freddys #scottcawthon #hutcherson #freddyfazbearspizza #scoobydoo #matthewlillard #elizabethlail