Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has made a dramatic fourth bid for Manchester United, with an improved offer of no more than £5.5bn which includes the clearance of the £1bn debt and a fund solely for the club and surrounding community. More than two weeks have passed since Sheikh Jassim and Sir…



#manchesterunited #jimratcliffe #ineos #qatari #ratcliffes #avram #joelglazer #guardian #nice #carlylegroup