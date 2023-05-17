Lauren Boebert once told women in rocky marriages that they just need to start 'chasing Jesus' to solve their marital issues. Now she's getting divorced

Lauren Boebert. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Lauren Boebert served her husband Jayson divorce papers in April. She's spent much of her political career advocating for "strong families." She once told women struggling in their marriages that chasing Jesus would solve marital…



#laurenboebert #tomwilliams #cqrollcallinc #colorado #maga #jaysonboebert #christian #marjorietaylorgreene #perrygreene #brianglenn